Injured pedal cyclist identified

Oct 07, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The injured pedal cyclist who remains unconscious at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), was yesterday, identified as Joseph Richards, 71, of North
Ruimveldt, Georgetown. According to police, the pensioner’s son identified him at around 10:00hrs.
Richards was struck down at around 22:15hrs on Saturday last along Mandela Avenue by a motorcar driven by an officer attached to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF)
The rank claimed that the man had ridden across the road, at the intersection of Arapaima and Mandela Avenue into his vehicle’s path. After hitting down Richards, he reportedly picked him up and took him to the hospital for treatment.
