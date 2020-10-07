Hundreds benefit as annual Naeem Nasir Memorial Tribute programme is held

RHTY&SC 30th Anniversary 1990-2020

Cricketers of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) MS, over the last week handed out hundreds of food hampers to less fortunate and single parent households as they hosted the Annual Naeem Nasir Memorial Tribute Programme.

The players, with the support of the Club Management led by Vice President Mark Papannah and Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster prepared the hampers which consisted of a number of food items.

Assistant Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu, Vice President Papannah, Club Captain Eon Hooper and National Junior cricketer Jonathan Rampersaud visited several villages in the Lower Corentyne area to identify the number of families to receive hampers based on their financial income and living conditions among other criteria. .

Special emphasis was placed on simple parent households. The RHTY&SC on an annual basis since 2013 hosts the programme in memory of the late Bakewell CEO and Founder. For the first seven years of the programme, a cricket tournament was held but with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic the organisers decided, along with Bakewell to distribute food hampers. Additionally, club members were involved in an internal essay competition on the topic: “How youths can contribute towards the development of a green economy”. Writers of the top essays would receive attractive prizes.

Foster, who is also the President of the vibrant and progressive Berbice Cricket Board disclosed that the ten cricket teams of the RHTY&SC and the BCB have surpassed the combined distribution of over six thousand food hampers.

He stated that the Naeem Nasir Memorial Project is a special one for the club as the late Bakewell Boss was a special friend and sponsor. Bakewell came on board as an official Club sponsor in 2000 and has pumped millions of dollars into the development of the Rose Hall’s Town’s Under-17 and Second Division teams.

The two teams have won over twenty tournaments combined and produces dozens of national and Berbice players including, Assad Fudadin, Royston Crandon, Eon Hooper, Shemaine Campbelle, Clinton Pestano, Kevlon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Shawn Pereira, Erva Giddings, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall and Jeremy Sandia.

Bakewell Berbice Sales Supervisor Andre Sukhwa and RHTY&SC Vice President Papannah officially launched the programme at the Area ‘H’ Ground. Sukhwa thanked the Club for honoring the memory of the Bakewell CEO whilst hailing the entity for its outstanding work in the Ancient County.

RHTY&SC/Lorenzao Johnny Memorial School Bag project

Popular Rose Hall Town businessman Ryan Tillak on Friday last handed over a large quantity of school bags to the ten cricket teams in memory of his late friend Lorenzao Johnny who was a very successful businessman in the township before he was brutally murdered in February. Johnny was an honorary member of the RHTY&SC.

The school bags would be shared out under the Lorenzao Johnny Educational Memorial Programme. Office Manager Joel Pike expressed gratitude to Tillak for his support and assured him that the school bags would be distributed to less fortunate students from single parents’ households.

The ten cricket teams of the club are, Poonai Pharmacy U-12 and U-13, Farfan and Mendes U-15, Bakewell U-17 and Second Division, Pepsi U-19 and Intermediate, Metro Female, NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour U-21 and First Division.