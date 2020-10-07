Govt. favours skills transfers from Chile over commodities imports

Kaieteur News – Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha yesterday received Chilean Ambassador Patricio Becker at his Regent Street office for a courtesy call, during which the Minister expressed the desire to learn from Chile’s expertise.

Government said in a statement that while Ambassador Decker offered imports of fruits and other commodities to Guyana, Minister Mustapha said that Guyana is in the process of developing its agriculture sector.“We are looking to develop the sector rather than importing products that can be and are grown locally,” Minister Mustapha said. “We can work with your Government to have some of your technical personnel come and work with farmers to ramp up their production through transfer of technology and other skills training.”He pointed to areas for agricultural investment in Guyana for Chilean companies, noting that there would be the need to commit to local content.“There are a lot of investment opportunities in Guyana now with the change in Government. Investments were being stifled given the many ‘red tapes’ established by the previous administration. The PPP/C Government is open to meaningful and mutually beneficial investments in all areas, especially the agriculture sector. In fact, there are incentives for persons looking to invest in corn and soya bean,” Minister Mustapha said.The Minister also expressed the desire to collaborate with Chile in the area of food safety.“Since the passage of the Food Safety Bill by the past administration,” he said, “no effort has been made to set up the Food Safety Authority. Now that I am Minister, I was able to make representation in the 2020 Budget for funds to be made available so that we can get the ball rolling on this. Chile has a well-established food safety system and we are open to collaborating with our international contacts to get our food safety system to a standard where our farmers and agro-processors can benefit.”