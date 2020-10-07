Govt. favours skills transfers from Chile over commodities imports

Latest update October 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 07, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha yesterday received Chilean Ambassador Patricio Becker at his Regent Street office for a courtesy call, during which the Minister expressed the desire to learn from Chile’s expertise.Government said in a statement that while Ambassador Decker offered imports of fruits and other commodities to Guyana, Minister Mustapha said that Guyana is in the process of developing its agriculture sector.
Oct 07, 2020RHTY&SC 30th Anniversary 1990-2020 Cricketers of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) MS, over the last week handed out hundreds of food hampers to less fortunate and single...
Oct 07, 2020
Oct 07, 2020
Oct 06, 2020
Oct 06, 2020
Oct 06, 2020
Kaieteur News – UG lecturer and African rights activist, Charlene Wilkinson and I developed a fairly solid comradely... more
Kaieteur News – There was a criminal conspiracy to steal the 2020 elections. This attempt had to have had its political... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Of all the fanciful reasons imputed to the decision of the government to make Barbados a Republic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]