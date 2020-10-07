Latest update October 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

Crocodile Dundee coming to Guyana!

Oct 07, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News –  De farrin firm does want bring in dem own people. And den dem does wan chase we out even though we bin deh all de time.
But why yuh gan blame dem farrin firm. Dem dissing local people because dem nah obligated fuh employ dem.
Dem boys bin remember when de Marriot bin a build. When dem boys check one day, dem find only one Guyanese… and he opening and closing de gate.
De thing cause a furor in de country. People start fuh picket de place asking wah happen to de jobs fuh locals.
One of dem oil company bin seh how dem gan employ local people. When dem boys check was only dem low down wuk dem local getting. And dem foreigners getting de better wuk and higher pay dan de locals wah doing de same wuk.
Now we gat wan situation weh Bulldog son used to do wuk fuh wan company. De company sell out and another one tek over. Bulldog son think he would get back he wuk. But he end up getting shock out.
Dat is how de eye pass does start. Dat is how Guyanese does get treat like second-class citizens.
Dem boys hear a certain man bringing a company to Guyana. Dem boys know dat dis same man gat a lot of contacts in de government because he use do be behind most of dem big deals. Dem boys hear dis group come from de land of Crocodile Dundee and dem like build hotel.
Talk half and wait fuh see if any local gan get de contract fuh build de hotel!

