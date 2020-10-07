COVID-19 deaths jump to 95

Latest update October 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 07, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has recorded two more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, taking the death toll to 95 and just shy of the 100-fatality mark.
The latest fatalities are 55-year-old and 67-year-old males, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died while receiving care at a medical facility.
Officials of the Ministry have since contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-deceased persons. The report of the deaths comes even as the MOH released an advisory that the National Public Health Reference Laboratory is still in the process of validating the COVID-19 test results from October 5. These invalidated test results include those received from both public and private laboratories.
