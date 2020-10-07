Captured fugitive charged for 2015 murder of taxi driver

Kaieteur News – Sheldon Collin Abrams, the prime suspect in the 2015 murder of Crane taxi driver, Collin Clark, 55, popularly known as “Ole Boy” was on Monday last charged for the offence and remanded to prison.

Clark and his car had disappeared on Friday, November 27, 2015. A week later on December 3, his partially decomposing body was found beneath a bridge at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Police had identified his alleged killer as Abrams of Lot Six Supply, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Abrams according to a police report had managed to evade lawmen for some years until he was finally captured on September, 28, 2020 at Mahdia, Region Eight.

Kaieteur News had reported that he was found living in a shack at a location in the mining town. Abrams was subsequently grilled by the detectives from the Cold Case Unit.

This newspaper learnt that Abrams has since been placed before the court and was charged with murder in the first degree. He was not required plea to the indictable charge and expected to reappear in court on October 28, 2020. Kaieteur News was also reliably informed that another man suspected to be Abrams’ accomplice in the heinous crime was also detained and currently being questioned.

Detectives were able to link Abrams to the crime after Clark’s car was found parked underneath the home of an elderly couple at Perth Mahaicony. The couple had told police that the car was dropped off by a man who claimed that he was acquainted with their son.

The suspect had reportedly told them that he was going to Suriname and would return for the car but he never came. The couple grew suspicious and informed police of the strange car.

Inside the pickup, detectives located Clark’s driver’s licence and blood stains on the back seat. The suspect’s description also allegedly matched that of the passenger who had hired Clark on the day he vanished.