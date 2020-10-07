Beware of scammers pretending to sell house lots for $100,000 – Housing Ministry

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Housing and Water, is advising the public to be aware of scammers who are pretending to sell house lots for $100,000.

According to a press release, the scammers are contacting persons via a telephone and pretending to be the Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal, saying that he is allocating house lots to single parents in Providence, Lusignan and Dairy for $100,000.

“It has been brought to the attention of the Ministry, that persons are being asked to send monies to an MMG Account which is falsely being linked to the Office of the First Lady, Ms. Arya Alli, under the pretext of making payment for a house lot,” the release highlighted.

The Ministry noted that it would like to make it “pellucidly clear” that no land allocation is made directly from the Minister’s office, but that the allocations are made by the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) using the prescribed procedures established by the agency.

It cautioned persons against participating in any unlawful transactions, which will only result in loss. It said that it recognized the demand for housing is great and is growing, which created an atmosphere for the criminal elements to thrive on persons’ gullibility.

The release stated that the land allocation process starts with an official application, which can be purchased at the Ministry’s head office on Brickdam, for $200. Anyone seeking to apply for land must have a valid form of identification (passport or national identification card), proof or affidavit of income, TIN certificate, and marriage certificate if applicable.

They must then submit the documents to the CH&PA office directly, where applications are lodged following a short interview. After the applications are submitted, they are then processed using a chronological method.

It was also stated that other applications and interviews are also done at regional offices which are located at Vreed-en-Hoop Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Compound, Region Three; Anna Regina, RDC Compound, Region Two; Fort Wellington RDC compound Region Five; New Amsterdam, RDC Compound, Region Six; Lethem, Region Nine; and Linden, Region Ten.

Persons can also visit the CH&PA website: www.chpa.gov.gy.