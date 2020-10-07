BCB responds to Sean Devers article

The Berbice Cricket Board would like to make two corrections to an article that appeared in the October 6th edition of the Kaieteur Sports pages under the heading, ‘DCB could play key role in GCB elections.

1. President Hilbert Foster is currently serving his second term which ends in December 2021.He is free to run again if he so desires.

2. The BCB Executives are the ones who would be delegates at the GCB elections and not associations. This has been the tradition forever. No Sub Association can represent the BCB at the GCB elections.

For your edification,

Simon Naidu

Public Relations Officer

Berbice Cricket Board