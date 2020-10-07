BCB maintains investment in the development of youths as ten more cricketers benefit

BCB/Brian Ramphal Cricket Programme

President of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Hilbert Foster reiterated his Board’s commitment to development of youths when he handed over cricket gear to ten young players under the Brian Ramphal Developmental Programme.

‘Every time we invest in our young cricketers, we are investing in the future. Too many cricketers with natural talent are forced to quit the game due to their inability to obtain their own gears. Poverty should not be the reason why a promising talent remains unfilled. As long as I remain President of the BCB every talent would be identified and if assistance is required, it would be provided. Additionally, we would continue to organise coaching and personal development sessions across Berbice,” Foster stated.

The players were drawn from Edinburgh, Mt. Sinai, RHTY&SC along with the Central and Upper Corentyne areas. The equipment included batting and wicket keeping gloves. Since the election of Foster to the Presidency of the BCB, hundreds of young cricketers have benefitted from donations of gear, bicycles, educational materials and school bags.

The BCB has also assisted clubs and Sub Associations with millions of dollars worth of gear, stumps, balls, scorebooks, rain coats, bicycles, educational materials and water pitchers among other items.

Brian Ramphal over the last two years has contributed close to $2M of his own funds towards the development of Berbice cricket. The Texas based businessman has described the BCB as a very successful and progressive cricket board and that he would support as long as he can afford to.

Meanwhile, the BCB on Thursday last held its first executive meeting since the corona virus pandemic started in March. The meeting was held using the strict Covid-19 guidelines. President Foster provided members with a comprehensive report on the activities of the Board over the last months.

Discussions also took place on the Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh Coaching programme, Basil Butcher Cricket Trust Fund, the reopening of the BCB Office, Cricket Administration Act, support for clubs and several upcoming meetings with government officials.

Members also agreed that the Berbice season would continue to be on hold until the government gives permission. The Executive also approved a list of cricket grounds that would be submitted to the Government for possible upgrading.

Among the venues identified are Edinburgh, Port Mourant, Sister’s, Kendall’s Union, Lochabter, Guymine, Kilcoy, Whim, Goed Bananen, No5, Bath, Cotton Tree, Bush Lot and Lovely Lass.