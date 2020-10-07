Asphalt plant corruption probe to be completed in one month – Minister Edghill

Latest update October 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 07, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Minister of Public Works (MoPW), Juan Edghill yesterday appointed a high-level team to investigate the allegations of corruption and misappropriations in the reselling of the government’s asphalt, and their connection to staffers under the Ministry. Notably, this team is set to complete their investigations within a month’s time, a statement related to the press.
The Ministry’s probe into the asphalt plant’s misappropriations stemmed from an article released by Kaieteur News in late September. That article had highlighted that contractors would get asphalt at huge discounts under a scam that stretched all the way to the MoPW.
“What happened,” the statement said, “is that there is a special department in the Ministry that conducts road repairs and other maintenance works. They would order a certain amount from the plant to be billed to the Ministry. They, however, collect less. The difference is what is sold at discount to contractors.”
Sources indicated to Kaieteur News that the contractors would come in a few days later and pay about half price for the asphalt.
With the aim of ascertaining the truthfulness of these allegations, Minister Edghill charged the team, which is lead by Chateram Ramdihal, with examining all aspects of the corporation.
Ramdihal and his team comprising of Heidi Gillette, Brion Singh, and Dexter Smith are expected to conduct a thorough investigation back dating back to 2013. The team will have to investigate the veracity of the claims; examining the systems at the plant; finding out its reliability and weaknesses, which would allow for malpractices to be capitalized on; determining culpability and appropriate penalty to be meted out to those involved and to provide recommendations on a way forward.
“As the subject Minister,” Edghill said, “I think this warrants closure and one of the ways we can do this, is by being objective in examining what was said without prejudice, with a clean eye, and ensuring that we have the necessary facts.”
Junior Public Works Minister, Deodat Indar indicated that the team must be transparent with each other so as to have a holistic approach in bringing the evidence to the forefront.
Persons who are interested in reaching out to the high-level team can contract them on [email protected]
