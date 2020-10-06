Volunteers keep COVID-19 hotlines going – Ministry

Kaieteur News – There are several COVID-19 hotlines functioning in Guyana. These hotlines are operated largely by volunteers, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health. “Guyana owes them (volunteers) a depth of gratitude,” said the Ministry of the volunteers who are “always ready to help Guyanese citizens with their concerns relating to COVID-19.”

As such the statement noted that “the Government of Guyana is very grateful that these volunteers have remained dedicated to the task.”

To show gratitude, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, Advisor to the Minister of Health, visited the Region Four COVID-19 Hotline Center yesterday where he had interactions with the duty supervisor, Dr. Fiona Perry, and the volunteers. The center handles the majority of COVID-19 calls and provides assistance to persons desirous of getting tested. The center also provides assistance in following up with positive patients and facilitates contacts with persons in home isolation.

The COVID hotline works on a 24/7 rotation. The hotline is managed by volunteers from across the different sectors including the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), the Red Cross and the Health Ministry, just to name a few. There are also private citizens who want to make a difference by volunteering. “COVID-19 is a killer and we all need to do our part to curb the spread of this deadly virus. remember to wash your hands, wear a mask, watch your distance and only leave home if you have to,” the Ministry urged in its statement.