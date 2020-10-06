Victim in E’bo hotel “mystery” shooting dies

Latest update October 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – One of the victims ambushed in what is being called a “mystery” shooting that occurred on September 29 has died. The victim, according to reports, died yesterday at the Suddie Public Hospital.

Wounded: Cordell Grimes

Dead: Reeaz Khan

The shooting incident occurred at a hotel and bar establishment in Aurora Village, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.
According police reports, Reeaz Khan, 20, of Pomona Housing Scheme succumbed just after midnight while being treated for gunshot wounds he had received to the face.
Khan and his friend, Cordell Grimes, 25, of Adventure came under gunfire at around 19:30hrs on the evening of September 29 as they exited the business establishment.
Grimes, who was also hospitalized, has since been discharged, this publication was told.
Investigators had said that the men had visited the hotel to pay off a debt. As they were about to enter a car, which was driven by Grimes, shots were fired at them.
Grimes and Khan entered the vehicle and had immediately sped off. Investigators said that two more shots were fired behind the men as they fled.
Grimes told ranks that when he looked over to Khan he noticed that he was bleeding from wounds to the face. He too realized that he was bleeding from his left arm.
He managed to drive to the hospital where they were both admitted and treated by doctors.
The shooter(s), however, remain a mystery.
Up to press time yesterday, investigators said that they were yet to identify suspects or any possible motive behind the shooting.
Kaieteur News had reported that both Khan and Grimes were clueless about who their attackers were.
Residents of Aurora said that there are no CCTV cameras at the hotel or places nearby to assist detectives with their investigation.

 

