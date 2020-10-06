Venezuelan cook found murdered in Big Hope Backdam – two suspects arrested

Latest update October 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old Venezuelan cook was on Sunday last found murdered in a mining pit at Big Hope Backdam, Cuyuni, Region Seven.
The woman has been identified as Dimas Emilia Lezama Fermin of San Felix, Ciudad Guayana, Estado Bolivar.
Kaieteur News was informed that ranks were informed via telephone that the woman’s body was discovered at around 06:30hrs floating in the pit.
Upon arrival at the scene, investigating ranks noted that the corpse was clad in a blue jersey with its underwear missing. Lezama’s body bore multiple marks of violence in the form of hematoma (swelling of clotted blood within the tissues or commonly described as black and blue marks).
According to investigators, all of their findings so far indicate that Lezama was beaten and probably raped prior to her death.
Police have since detained two suspects who might be responsible for her demise.
Those suspects were identified as dredge owner with whom Lezama reportedly shared a personal relationship and one of his employees.
Investigations revealed that at around 19:30hrs on Saturday the dredge owner and his workers, had left the woman cooking in the camp and headed to the Big Hope Landing to imbibe.
Sometime around 21:30hrs that evening the employee (who was later arrested) left the drinking session and returned to the camp to take a bath.
The following day Lezama’s body was found in the pit just behind the mining camp.
