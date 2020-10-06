Suspect nabbed with firearm after shooting cop

Kaieteur News – A police officer was yesterday shot while on patrol duty with colleagues at Guyhoc Park, East La Penitence, Georgetown.

The shooting incident took place sometime after 18.00hrs. Up to press time, according to top police officials, investigators were still on the ground investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

However, Kaieteur News was told that the shooter was nabbed and his firearm retrieved.

Meanwhile, the injured rank was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for treatment. According to police reports, the wound the cop sustained is not life threatening.