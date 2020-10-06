Retired GPHC nurse succumbs to COVID-19

Kaieteur News – A retired nurse from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) passed away early yesterday morning due to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The nurse, Mark King, was 55 years and last served in the Accident and Emergency Department of the GPHC.

According to a few nurses at the hospital, King served in almost every key ward at the hospital and was quite remarkable in his profession. They referred to him as one of the most helpful health workers within the hospital and said that he would always make sure patients get the best treatment and felt comfortable within his care.

The hospital announced the man’s death in a press release yesterday morning, adding that he had served the hospital for 31 years.

“Nurse King served the GPHC assiduously for 31 years. He was well-loved by his peers and patients and greatly esteemed for his tireless dedication to helping others. He last served in the Accident and Emergency (A&E) department before proceeding on retirement in July, 2020,” the hospital said.

Kaieteur News understands that the man passed away in the Coronavirus Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he was a patient for 10 days. It was stated that he arrived at the hospital on September 25 with several symptoms and following the discovery of the severity of these symptoms and a positive test result from the COVID-19 Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that was conducted on him; he was placed in the ICU.

Sources also stated that King had been very ill for a few months prior to his demise.

A senior official within the hospital stated that his services will be missed and he is almost irreplaceable.

“I hope his death makes people realize that even health care workers are not invincible. That man has served us for years, and it was sad to see that a virus can take away a man and all of his years of service in the blink of an eye. I am very saddened and we will miss him, but while the rest of us are alive we have to do our utmost to protect ourselves and help people with this virus to ensure nobody else dies,” a nurse from the hospital told this newspaper.

King is said to be among a few health care workers who have succumbed to COVID-19. Several have however been infected over the course of months but have recovered.