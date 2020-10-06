Latest update October 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

KNEWS

Public’s cooperation, behavioural changes key to stopping spread of COVID-19 – CMO (ag)

Oct 06, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – New acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Narine Singh, is bringing to the table more than three decades of institutional knowledge of Guyana’s healthcare system.

Chief Medical Officer (ag), Dr. Narine Singh.

According to Dr. Singh, coming to the office of CMO in the middle of a pandemic is already challenging but what makes matters worse is the fact that Guyana’s COVID-19 numbers are continuing to climb.
In his capacity as CMO, Dr. Singh will be among the key personnel dealing with the oversight of systems and plans geared at addressing the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.
As such, he told Kaieteur news that he believes that citizens’ greatest challenge to stopping the spread of the disease, is changing their behaviour.
“It is not a normal time to be CMO, a lot of other health issues are being overshadowed by COVID-19,” Dr. Singh said, noting that cooperation of the public is essential to addressing the issue.
He noted that the Ministry of Health and healthcare workers are playing their part but it’s up to the public to adhere to the rules or “we will keep seeing the numbers climb.”
“People need to stick to the rules and follow the regulations because failure to do so is putting pressure on the system. As you know, this is not just in Guyana but across the world people had to adapt to stop the spread,” said Dr. Singh.
The new CMO told Kaieteur News that he is hoping that the issue can be addressed soon, so that the focus of the healthcare system can shift to other issues which need attention.
“There is so much more to be done to address other issues for instance, Non-Communicable Diseases and how it is responsible for the deaths of a significant number of Guyanese. We are not able to focus on these other areas because COVID-19 is taking up most of our time and resources,” Dr. Singh said, whose portfolio also sees him offering technical support and guidance to key departments within the Health Ministry.
Dr. Singh took the seat of CMO on October 1. He replaced Dr. Shamdeo Persaud who has proceeded on pre-retirement leave.
Dr. Singh, who is part of the establishment, has served in a number of key positions at the Ministry over the years, including the Director of Regional Health Services.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Less than two weeks remain for GABF uniform competition

Less than two weeks remain for GABF uniform competition

Oct 06, 2020

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) is reminding school teams and clubs that it’s uniform design competition which opened for entries on September 20th has less than two weeks to go for...
Read More
‘Golden Jaguar’ forward Callum Harriott in fine form, making Sky Bet League Two Team of the Week

‘Golden Jaguar’ forward Callum Harriott in...

Oct 06, 2020

DCB could play key role in GCB Elections

DCB could play key role in GCB Elections

Oct 06, 2020

Former youth cricketer Raj Nanan makes donation to Guyana Cancer Foundation

Former youth cricketer Raj Nanan makes donation...

Oct 05, 2020

GGA President Aleem Hussain giving instructions to a beginner at the Guyana Golf Academy

GGA President Aleem Hussain giving instructions...

Oct 05, 2020

Outstanding CSEC students honoured by BCB/Adana Homes Tribute to Outstanding Students Award

Outstanding CSEC students honoured by BCB/Adana...

Oct 04, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019