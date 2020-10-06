Less than two weeks remain for GABF uniform competition

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) is reminding school teams and clubs that it’s uniform design competition which opened for entries on September 20th has less than two weeks to go for the closure of entries.

GABF President Mike Singh had informed Kaieteur Sport that the prospect of having basketball played competitively for the remainder of the year may be all but lost but the GABF uniform competition which ends on October 16 was seen as a means of keeping players and fans motivated until the green light is given to resume play.

The rules of the competition states that the uniform must have the team’s or school’s logo affixed, numbers at the front and back with names optional and the winners will be determined by the executive committee of the GABF.

All entries must be submitted via the GABF’s facebook page; ‘Guyana Basketball’ and Guyanabasketball.com. It is imperative that both home and away uniforms must be designed.

The winners will receive a 15-man home and away kit of their winning designs.

Singh shared with this publication that it is the hope of the Federation that teams will use this competition as motivation even if they don’t win, to be fully uniformed for competitive basketball whenever it resumes.

As stated in a previous article, Singh had informed that Mecca 6 (National Club Championship) will not be contested in 2020. However, the executive has hinted that since FIBA is embracing the 3X3 version of the game which sees less player interaction as a major part of their return to play plans, the GABF is assessing the option of having a 3×3 competition before the end of the year.

The final decision will be made by local health authorities who are leading the fight against the deadly COVID-19 disease.