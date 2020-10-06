It nah wuk suh!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De nurse now feeling de heat, literally. Dem deh out in de hot boiling sun protesting and de heat coming down from above.

Dem nurses engage in political action. Is no use debating who should get risk allowance. That is not the real issue taking place. These protests are political and must be dealt with as a political issue.

Fuh de past five years dem nah call no strike. But dem and dem union suddenly spring to life, as expected once de new government tek office.

Some of dem nurses seem to fuhget that dem is public servants. Dem want gratuity and pension now. Some of dem gan start asking fuh honorarium.

De union now trying to solicit public sympathy. Dem talk how nobody from de government nah come fuh talk to dem nurses fuh find out dem issues. Dem hinting that de government talking to de squatters at Success but not to de nurses.

De union however know better. Dem know that de government, as de employer of de nurses, cant’ talk to de nurses. Dem gat to talk to de union. De government has to deal with de workers’ representatives. If de government only attempt to talk to de nurses in de midst of a dispute, de same union gan jump up and seh de government engage in union-busting.

Is fuh de union to enter into negotiations. Not to call strike and den ask de government fuh come and talk. It nah wuk suh!