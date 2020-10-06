Guyana to serve as Vice Chair of WHO’s Executive Board

Latest update October 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 06, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Guyana has been elected to serve in the position of Vice President to the Executive Board. According to a statement released by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, who will be representing the country on the Board , Guyana looks forward to working with all of WHO on a noble goal of creating access to better health for all humanity.
“We know that the road to ending this pandemic is a challenging one and that the months ahead will be filled with difficulties. Nevertheless, with what has already been accomplished, it gives us tremendous hope and optimism that our combined global efforts will prevail over this COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Anthony said.
According to the Health Minister too, “Guyana remains grateful for the timely technical updates, the guidelines and the resources which have helped us to strengthen and improve our country’s response to saving lives and livelihoods.”
As such, he noted that Guyana looks forward to the continued collaboration with the WHO and other partners as we work together to end this pandemic.
“We are pleased that through the COVAX mechanism that two billion doses will be available, and we are delighted that GAVI through the COVAX AMC will be assisting several developing economies in accessing these vaccines. We are grateful for this innovation in creating better access to the most vulnerable,” Dr. Anthony added in the statement.
