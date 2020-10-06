Latest update October 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

KNEWS

Guyana to serve as Vice Chair of WHO’s Executive Board

Oct 06, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – Guyana has been elected to serve in the position of Vice President to the Executive Board. According to a statement released by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, who will be representing the country on the Board , Guyana looks forward to working with all of WHO on a noble goal of creating access to better health for all humanity.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony

“We know that the road to ending this pandemic is a challenging one and that the months ahead will be filled with difficulties. Nevertheless, with what has already been accomplished, it gives us tremendous hope and optimism that our combined global efforts will prevail over this COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Anthony said.
According to the Health Minister too, “Guyana remains grateful for the timely technical updates, the guidelines and the resources which have helped us to strengthen and improve our country’s response to saving lives and livelihoods.”
As such, he noted that Guyana looks forward to the continued collaboration with the WHO and other partners as we work together to end this pandemic.
“We are pleased that through the COVAX mechanism that two billion doses will be available, and we are delighted that GAVI through the COVAX AMC will be assisting several developing economies in accessing these vaccines. We are grateful for this innovation in creating better access to the most vulnerable,” Dr. Anthony added in the statement.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Less than two weeks remain for GABF uniform competition

Less than two weeks remain for GABF uniform competition

Oct 06, 2020

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) is reminding school teams and clubs that it’s uniform design competition which opened for entries on September 20th has less than two weeks to go for...
Read More
‘Golden Jaguar’ forward Callum Harriott in fine form, making Sky Bet League Two Team of the Week

‘Golden Jaguar’ forward Callum Harriott in...

Oct 06, 2020

DCB could play key role in GCB Elections

DCB could play key role in GCB Elections

Oct 06, 2020

Former youth cricketer Raj Nanan makes donation to Guyana Cancer Foundation

Former youth cricketer Raj Nanan makes donation...

Oct 05, 2020

GGA President Aleem Hussain giving instructions to a beginner at the Guyana Golf Academy

GGA President Aleem Hussain giving instructions...

Oct 05, 2020

Outstanding CSEC students honoured by BCB/Adana Homes Tribute to Outstanding Students Award

Outstanding CSEC students honoured by BCB/Adana...

Oct 04, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019