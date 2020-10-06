Latest update October 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

‘Golden Jaguar’ forward Callum Harriott in fine form, making Sky Bet League Two Team of the Week

Oct 06, 2020 Sports

Daily Gazette – Colchester United pair Ben Stevenson and Golden Jaguar Callum Harriott have been named in the League Two EFL Team of the Week. The U’s duo was in fine form in their side’s 3-3 draw with Oldham Athletic, at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Colchester United’s players celebrate after opening the scoring against Oldham Athletic. Steve Brading photo

Ben Stevenson scored his first goal of the season against the Latics, opening the scoring in the six-goal thriller. And the former Coventry City midfielder also provided the assist for Miles Welch-Hayes’ headed goal, in the second half.
Harriott was also in excellent form for Colchester against Oldham, also netting his first goal of the campaign from the penalty spot. The former Charlton Athletic and Reading winger also provided a fine assist for Stevenson’s well-taken opener.
The only downside for Harriott was him being forced off in the second half with a back injury.
Colchester head coach Steve Ball was full of praise for the duo, following their showing against Oldham.
“It was a great third man run from Ben and a brilliant finish for his goal,” said Ball. “I’ve said to the likes of Ben, Noah (Chilvers) and Kwame (Poku) that the modern game of a four, eight or ten drives me mad.
“Ben is a four for us but he can get forward as well and can be an eight and a ten, because he’s got quality. “As long as people cover for him when he’s doing that, you see what he can produce for you. “I was really chuffed with that goal because it was a really good move.
“It was really positive from Callum. “It just shows at this level that Callum should be dominating games like that.”
League Two EFL Team of the Week: Ward (Exeter), Tanner (Carlisle), Piergianni (Oldham), Boyle (Cheltenham), McLaughlin (Mansfield), Mellish (Carlisle), Stevenson (Colchester), Twine (Newport), Harriott (Colchester), Doyle (Bolton), Vaughan (Tranmere). Manager: Matt Taylor (Exeter).

