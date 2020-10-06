Latest update October 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

COVID-19 death toll now at 92

Oct 06, 2020 News

– 95 new cases recorded

Guyana yesterday recorded two new COVID-19 deaths bringing the toll to 92. The deaths announced by the Ministry of Health are those of a 38-year-old male and an 84-year-old female both from Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four). They succumbed while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The Ministry in expressing condolences, revealed that it has contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-deceased persons.
Meanwhile, all Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO. 9) which are in effect until October 31st, 2020.
This order emphasizes the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others; and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 hotlines: 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy,” the Ministry noted.
Yesterday too, 95 new COVID-19 cases were recorded taking the total number of confirmed cases to 3,188.
This information was presented on the Ministry’s daily dashboard update which also stated that 14 persons are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC); 137 are in institutional isolation; 975 are in approved home isolation and 46 are in institutional quarantine.
Further, it states that the total number of persons tested to date is 15,078 and of this number 11,890 tested negative. Of all the confirmed cases, 1,694 are males and 1,494 are females.
The regional distribution of cases shows Region One with 486 confirmed cases; Region Two – 41; Region Three- 242; Region Four – 1,492, Region Five – 18, Region Six – 47, Region Seven – 303, Region Eight – 83, Region Nine – 362, and Region 10 -114.
To date, there have been 1,972 recoveries.

