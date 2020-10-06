AGM replaces local contractor with Chinese company

Kaieteur News – When foreign company Zijin Mining Group secured ownership of Aurora Gold Mines (AGM) in August, it had laid off a significant number of local business, and by extension, hundreds of Guyanese workers. With their dismissal locals lost out on several contracts — to transport fuel and explosives, food, hydrated lime; trucking and the stripping of the soil, haulage of water, and stripping in the open pit.

This was not encouraging for local businesses and many had aired their displeasure with the decision to dismiss. However, the displeasure did not stop there, as when the mining group had the opportunity to rehire some local businesses they instead chose to obtain the services of a foreign Chinese company.

In fact, Japarts, a local heavy-duty machinery and equipment supplier had been ditched by the new AGM owners for Sinohydro—a Chinese state-owned hydropower engineering and construction company.

Despite welcoming the new changes, a senior representative of Japarts told Kaieteur News yesterday that no reasons were provided by AGM for the local contractor’s dismissal.

“If it was an issue of new training for our workers then we were open to bringing in a specialist to conduct that. If there was an issue with our equipment and capacity to handle the operations then we would have asked for time to retool so that we could get the right equipment to go underground. Instead, AGM decided to bring in this foreign company,” the representative related to this publication.

The contractor’s dismissal has brought to the fore the importance of a Local Content Strategy between Guyana and foreign investors, the representative added. He indicated that with such a policy, companies could tender for projects in a competitive bidding process which is in line with the law.

“Even with all of the taxes on our equipment that were imposed by the former administration, we still invested in our country; we got no duty free,” he said, while reminding that these foreign companies pay little to no taxes and are still granted millions in concessions and free imports.

Notably, AGM, under Guyana Goldfields Incorporated, is not the only foreign company within these shores benefitting from tax concessions fit for a king. Australian conglomerate, Troy Resources, also enjoys tax concessions galore.

Figures released by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) show that the company received generous concessions from 2016 to now. For that period, it received $2.5B in tax breaks. Based on the company’s financial statements, the royalties received by the State thus far totalled a meager $17M.

Notably, when the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) had assumed government in August, it had introduced a slew of measures to bring significant economic benefits to Guyanese. President Irfaan Ali had instituted the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) and duties on machinery and equipment for recapitalization of key sections such as mining, forestry, agriculture and manufacturing and tax concessions or those aforesaid industries.

Nonetheless, the Japarts representative is hopeful that a recommendation will soon follow for the contractor to operate under AGM.

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has since written to President Ali, requesting that an investigation be conducted into the dismissals. The body highlighted that the issue concerns local content, which the President continues to tout as a matter of importance to the government.