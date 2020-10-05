UG opening moved to Nov. 2 to accommodate more applications

Kaieteur News – Following an emergency meeting by the Academic Board of the University of Guyana (UG) called by Vice-Chancellor Dr. Paloma Mohamed, the decision was taken to extend the University’s opening date to November 2. The reason for the decision was to facilitate more applicants to the university.

This was disclosed in a press release issued by the University, explaining all of the outcomes of the emergency meeting. The university stated that there are currently thousands of documents from feeder institutions now being sent into the Registry. It was explained that there was a backlog of over 2,600 applications as there was a need for verification of certain documents and there was also a late appearance of some examination results.

Further, it was stated that the University previously projected the commencement of classes to be from October 12, but if that plan was followed through, many prospective students whose applications were still being processed would have been placed at a disadvantage and they would also be forced into a late start on their classes.

“All notifications and admission decisions are prioritized by the date of receipt of final documents for verification and other registration agreements by October 20, 2020. Over 3000 applicants would have already heard from the University as at today’s date,” the University stated.

It was indicated that orientation for newly enrolled and continuing students will kick start on October 26 but it will be done online. Students will be sent emails that will carry the necessary login information so that they can attend their orientations virtually.

The commencement of classes on November 2 will also be done online as well as 65% of the University’s classes. It was stated that the other 35 percent which mostly consists of laboratory and field exercises are expected to be blended and will be face to face. These exercises will be administered at various campuses for specific courses or specific parts of courses only.

The University assured that they will be following all necessary COVID-19 protocols and physical arrangements will be put in place to ensure this is done. “Students will be notified directly of the schedule and safety measures if any of their courses are expected to be face to face,” they stated.

Additionally, the university is urging all applicants who failed to submit their notarized documents for verification to do so promptly. They further said that in an attempt to provide support for prospective students’, they can have their documents verified by Justices of the Peace, Head teachers, Religious persons, Government officials, and community leaders, but they must be signed and stamped. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will be required to email these documents to [email protected]

Despite the COVID-19 conditions, which the country is currently facing, UG announced that they have seen the largest number of applicants that they’ve recorded. Currently, the number of applicants is almost 7,000.