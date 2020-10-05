Time to be Blunt on our Wealth

Latest update October 5th, 2020 1:00 AM

Kaieteur News – Who do the morons that we have masquerading as politicians believe they are fooling? They have allowed Guyana to be robbed of hundreds of billions in US dollars. Yet, they go around begging all around the world for loans to build bridges, roads and schools.
We alert all Guyana that Kaieteur News will raise the bar on our leaders when it comes to our national wealth.
WE WILL BE
VERY BLUNT!
We will be blunt about Guyana’s gold and diamond. We will be blunt about our bauxite, timber, and, most of all, we will be extremely blunt about our oil. Who owns it secretly? Who is cheating and stealing from us? Who is lying to us, avoiding answering us, tricking us and covering up?
We want our Guyanese brothers and sisters to be enlightened and made wiser so that they can judge for themselves who is depriving them of their BIRTHRIGHT to have a comfortable life. The priority right now is to get to the bottom of who is cheating and robbing our country of its fabulously rich oil wealth. This is what all of us, who are being deceived, should be outraged about, and about which we should be ready to do something.
We have been patient and courteous with government after government and one political leader after another. We promise that we will be blunt. Whoever doesn’t like it can do something about it: they can come clean with the real truths about our oil.
From today on, we will be dedicating Page 7 of this newspaper to our bluntness on this ongoing indecency – go to Page 7.

