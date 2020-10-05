The poorest job done by the master illusionist

DEAR EDITOR,

Despite saying that they would not be “pressured” into signing the Payara FDP a few weeks ago, the Government signed on a few days ago, ignoring advocacy to refrain from rushing into signing from experts of the caliber of Melinda Janki and Jan Mangal.

The Government felt it had some explaining to do. This task was too big for the Natural Resources Minister so the master illusionist, VP Bharrat Jagdeo was tasked to deliver.

Jagdeo said, “There is a group that believes we should have held up Payara and not issue the licence and use it as leverage to change the production [sharing] agreement. And it’s wishful thinking, frankly speaking. It’s wishful thinking that you could have done that now. “

No explanation was given why this could not be done. Conversely, Jagdeo said, “there is a large group of people who believe that calls for renegotiation cannot be substantiated because of the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the oil industry.”

While he had named Jan Mangal in the group for renegotiation, not a single person was named from his group that would not substantiate renegotiation. Should we interpret “wishful thinking” as meaning that the contract cannot be renegotiated? If that is the case, why would it be worth mentioning that a “large group”, “would not substantiate renegotiation”? Or is this his elusive way of trying to make COVID-19 take the flak for none renegotiation, in the name of expediency?

In finality, Jagdeo said, “We made it clear that the production [sharing] agreement was signed already” – this was the exact adamant stance taken by the Granger administration. One wonders what exactly Exxon had promised the VP when they spoke to him as opposition leader that he was so reluctant to reveal.

In a display of hypocrisy, Mangal and Janki for publicly advocating for renegotiation and taking time to study the FDP respectively, were spared no flak for their advocacy in the media by the VP. I wonder how sincere is the VP when he speaks of transparency and how could transparency be possible without the media? At least, the VP’s penchant for secrecy clause is well-documented in the Berbice Bridge contract and the adage that “old habits die hard” often rings true.

Going from, “will not be pressured” into signing to “signing in three weeks” is no ordinary task for the master illusionist to whisk away from the prying eyes of the conspiracy theorists. I think the master illusionist did a terribly, poor job. It was literally nothing more than casting a handful of sand in the eyes of the people.

Yours respectfully,

Rudolph Singh