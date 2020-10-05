Minister Edghill stresses timely completion during visit to Region Five sea defence works

Latest update October 5th, 2020 1:00 AM

Kaieteur News – On Saturday, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, visited seven sites and walked various stretches where sea defence works are being undertaken in a seven-kilometer stretch in Region Five, from Dantzig to the Content Mahaicony area.

Minister Edghill trekking the sea defence.

The contractors Toolsie Persaud Quarries Inc, A & S General Contracting Inc, M&B Constrution, BK International Incorporation and Colin Talbot Contracting Services who are all contracted to undertake works in various sections were engaged in discussions and facilitated site inspections.
Notably, BK international Inc. and A & S General Contracting Inc. were engaged to undertake emergency works since June 2020 under the previous administration. At every site, the message from the Minister was the same; for contractors to complete the works in time; ensuring that while the work is being undertaken, adequate measures are being put in place to prevent flooding and to safeguard livelihoods, especially in light of the expected high tides in another two weeks time and then the anticipated higher tides closer to the Diwali festival; significant sums are being expended on these works and the Government expects high quality and efficiency and nothing less will be accepted; while recognizing the difficult terrain and sometimes harsh weather conditions; and that the contractors all at the time of tendering, indicated that they possess the capacity and ability to do the work and excuses and explanations will not prevent enforcement of contractual obligations.

Machines working on the project.

The Minister was accompanied by Vice Chairman of Region Five Mr. Rion Peters; Regional Executive Officer, Ms. Genevieve Blackman; Mr. Kevin Samad, Chief Sea and River Defence Officer; Mr. Stephen Nascimento, Project Engineer; and Mr. Kenneth Hamer, District Engineer who have all been advised that monitoring of this project must take a high priority. Minister Edghill also took the opportunity to visit two sites where mud is being dug and supplied to contractors for works being undertaken.

 

