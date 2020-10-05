Minister Edghill stresses timely completion during visit to Region Five sea defence works

Latest update October 5th, 2020 1:00 AM
Oct 05, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – On Saturday, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, visited seven sites and walked various stretches where sea defence works are being undertaken in a seven-kilometer stretch in Region Five, from Dantzig to the Content Mahaicony area.
The contractors Toolsie Persaud Quarries Inc, A & S General Contracting Inc, M&B Constrution, BK International Incorporation and Colin Talbot Contracting Services who are all contracted to undertake works in various sections were engaged in discussions and facilitated site inspections.
Notably, BK international Inc. and A & S General Contracting Inc. were engaged to undertake emergency works since June 2020 under the previous administration. At every site, the message from the Minister was the same; for contractors to complete the works in time; ensuring that while the work is being undertaken, adequate measures are being put in place to prevent flooding and to safeguard livelihoods, especially in light of the expected high tides in another two weeks time and then the anticipated higher tides closer to the Diwali festival; significant sums are being expended on these works and the Government expects high quality and efficiency and nothing less will be accepted; while recognizing the difficult terrain and sometimes harsh weather conditions; and that the contractors all at the time of tendering, indicated that they possess the capacity and ability to do the work and excuses and explanations will not prevent enforcement of contractual obligations.
The Minister was accompanied by Vice Chairman of Region Five Mr. Rion Peters; Regional Executive Officer, Ms. Genevieve Blackman; Mr. Kevin Samad, Chief Sea and River Defence Officer; Mr. Stephen Nascimento, Project Engineer; and Mr. Kenneth Hamer, District Engineer who have all been advised that monitoring of this project must take a high priority. Minister Edghill also took the opportunity to visit two sites where mud is being dug and supplied to contractors for works being undertaken.
Oct 05, 2020Kaieteur News – Former National Youth left-arm spinner Raj Nanan on Saturday last, donated a quantity of bottled coconut water to the Guyana Cancer Foundation (GCF). The simple presentation was...
Oct 05, 2020
Oct 04, 2020
Oct 04, 2020
Oct 03, 2020
Oct 02, 2020
Below are the reproductions of the words of Rupert Roopnaraine and Clive Thomas about their great revolutionary action in... more
An average of seven coronavirus deaths per day is likely to happen over the next month or so, unless regional plans are implemented... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Of all the fanciful reasons imputed to the decision of the government to make Barbados a Republic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]