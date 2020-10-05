Joint Services calls on social commentators to stop character assassination of its leaders

Kaieteur News – The Heads of the Joint Services are calling on social commentators to desist from their attempts to taint the reputation of some of its members.

According a press release, “The Heads of the Joint Services have noted recent constant attempts by social commentators to tarnish the character of some of its members particularly Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie, DSM and is urging against this practice.”

Kaieteur News understands that the attacks that are allegedly being made by social commentators were being observed and monitored by the Joint Services; those attacks included making lewd allegations against the Commissioner of Police and other members of the Joint Services.

According to the release, the true intentions of the social commentators are still unknown at this time, but it could be concluded that the attacks are meant to cause a country-wide breakdown in law and order, since the social commentators have allegedly started to question the professionalism and integrity of the officers.

The release also highlights that the Chairman of the Joint Services Coordinating Council, Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, stated that he is aware of the attacks and is concerned, adding that he stands in full support of the targeted officers as they continue to do their job and confront the daily threats to law and order in Guyana.

In closing, the released noted, “The Heads of the Joint Services wish to go on record to state that they are certainly not intrigued by the releases referred to and thus assure all Guyanese that they will always stand firm in the protection of the law and in the execution of their duties in keeping with their constitutional responsibilities.”