Four new COVID-19 deaths recorded, 88 new cases

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health, yesterday announced four new COVID-19 cases bringing the total death toll to 89. The first death was announced earlier in the day; however, the other three were announced until last night and were not reflected in the Ministry’s daily dashboard update.

The 87th death is a 68-year-old male from Cuyuni Mazaruni – Bartica (Region Seven) and it was stated that he succumbed at 7:30 pm on October 3, while receiving care at a medical facility. The 88th and 89th deaths are two males from Baramita and Port Kaituma in Barima-Waini (Region One). Both men were 56 years old and died while receiving treatment at a medical facility according to the Ministry. Up to press time details were unclear about the 90th fatality.

It was further stated that both men had test samples taken upon their admission at the medical facilities and they both had positive test results.

Also, 88 new COVID-19 cases were recorded yesterday as shown on the Ministry’s daily dashboard update. The new number of confirmed cases is 3,093.

Further, it states that 15 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), 152 persons are in institutional isolation, 920 are in approved home isolation and 65 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 1,920 recoveries have been recorded.

The dashboard also indicates the Regional distribution of cases, showing Region One with 474 confirmed cases, Region Two- 37 cases, Region Three-236, Region Four-1,455 cases, Region Five- 18 cases, Region Six- 46 cases, Region Seven-292 cases, Region Eight-80 cases, Region Nine- 355 cases and Region Ten- 100 cases.

The total number of persons tested to date is 14,815 and of this number 11,722 tested negative.