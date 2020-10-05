Former Health Ministers, Leslie Ramsammy and Bheri Ramsaran appointed as MOH advisors

Latest update October 5th, 2020 1:00 AM
Oct 05, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Two former Ministers of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy and Dr. Bheri Ramsaran were appointed as advisors to the Ministry of Health (MOH) by the government. This was confirmed by the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Daniel Singh who also stated that their appointments were effective as of October 1.
Dr. Leslie Ramsammy served as Guyana’s Minister of Health between the years of 2001 to 2011. After serving there, Ramsammy was appointed as the Minister of Agriculture where he remained until 2015, when his party lost the election to the former coalition government.
Upon Ramsammy leaving his post as Minister of Health in 2011, Bheri Ramsarran took over his portfolio. Before this, Ramsarran served as the junior Minister of Health. He was later fired from his post in 2015, by then President Donald Ramotar, after he came under fire for threatening a local women’s rights activist, Sherlina Nageer, saying that he would strip her and slap her.
A Director General of the Ministry was also appointed, effective October 1. The newly appointed Director General is Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo, People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Member of Parliament and former Regional Health Officer for, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six). His position is a newly created one within the Ministry and he will be responsible for health being delivered at the regional level.
Also appointed was acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Narine Singh, a gynaecologist, who will assume all of the duties of the outgoing CMO, Shamdeo Persaud who recently proceeded on pre-retirement leave, having reached the statutory age of retirement which is 55. Dr. Narine has held important positions in the past, including the Director of Regional Health Services.
Following questions raised as to why Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Boyle did not assume Shamdeo’s post; it was revealed that she is a contracted employee of the Ministry and she has also reached the mandatory age of 55.
Oct 05, 2020Kaieteur News – Former National Youth left-arm spinner Raj Nanan on Saturday last, donated a quantity of bottled coconut water to the Guyana Cancer Foundation (GCF). The simple presentation was...
Oct 05, 2020
Oct 04, 2020
Oct 04, 2020
Oct 03, 2020
Oct 02, 2020
I rejected several analytical pieces of Guyana’s politics during the five-month election impasse because I think they were... more
An average of seven coronavirus deaths per day is likely to happen over the next month or so, unless regional plans are implemented... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Of all the fanciful reasons imputed to the decision of the government to make Barbados a Republic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]