Former Health Ministers, Leslie Ramsammy and Bheri Ramsaran appointed as MOH advisors

Kaieteur News – Two former Ministers of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy and Dr. Bheri Ramsaran were appointed as advisors to the Ministry of Health (MOH) by the government. This was confirmed by the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Daniel Singh who also stated that their appointments were effective as of October 1.

Dr. Leslie Ramsammy served as Guyana’s Minister of Health between the years of 2001 to 2011. After serving there, Ramsammy was appointed as the Minister of Agriculture where he remained until 2015, when his party lost the election to the former coalition government.

Upon Ramsammy leaving his post as Minister of Health in 2011, Bheri Ramsarran took over his portfolio. Before this, Ramsarran served as the junior Minister of Health. He was later fired from his post in 2015, by then President Donald Ramotar, after he came under fire for threatening a local women’s rights activist, Sherlina Nageer, saying that he would strip her and slap her.

A Director General of the Ministry was also appointed, effective October 1. The newly appointed Director General is Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo, People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Member of Parliament and former Regional Health Officer for, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six). His position is a newly created one within the Ministry and he will be responsible for health being delivered at the regional level.

Also appointed was acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Narine Singh, a gynaecologist, who will assume all of the duties of the outgoing CMO, Shamdeo Persaud who recently proceeded on pre-retirement leave, having reached the statutory age of retirement which is 55. Dr. Narine has held important positions in the past, including the Director of Regional Health Services.

Following questions raised as to why Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Boyle did not assume Shamdeo’s post; it was revealed that she is a contracted employee of the Ministry and she has also reached the mandatory age of 55.