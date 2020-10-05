Army intermingles with youths in operation ‘CoviCurb’

Kaieteur News – Ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) yesterday visited footballers at the Georgetown Football Club and cricketers at D’Urban Park to advance the Government’s operation ‘CoviCurb’, the initiative launched last week Prime Minister Mark Phillips to make sure persons are informed about and comply with the COVID-19 emergency measures.

Officers and ranks also had chats yesterday with spectators, footballers and members of the Eccles All Star Cricket team at D’Urban Park, and spoke about the importance of following the COVID-19 measures and distributed masks to everyone who needed.

The Department of Public Information reported that the Eccles All Stars Vice Captain commended the initiative.

“We need more of this to be done. Giving out masks seem simple, but it’s a great help,” one gentleman is reported as saying, even as he urged that the exercise be replicated in as many communities as possible.

After wrapping up at D’Urban Park, the army personnel visited Tiger Bay where they distributed hampers of sanitisers and cleaning agents and masks to families and vendors plying their trade.

Coast Guard Lieutenant, Shennel Europe said that the exercise was part of the Government’s softer strategy to educate and interact with persons about the disease and reinforce the importance of taking personal responsibility to help stem its transmission.

The Joint Services’ interactions with the public on curbing the spread of COVID-19 is expected to continue for one month.

The Prime Minister had committed to building a movement on education, “moral- suasion” and enforcement; with a collaboration between the Joint Services, civil society, community groups and volunteers.

The Government saw the need for this initiative, as it has been observed that the general public is widely disregarding the measures recommended by government for their safety.