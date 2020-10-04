Who is inheriting our wealth?

Our parents died and left ten properties for us, their seven children. Dickey, the eldest child, was left in charge of the family estate.

Six months after the death of our parents, Dickey informed us that he had sold one of our prime properties for 10 million dollars.

We were surprised and asked him if that was the best deal he could have gotten. He replied saying, “Yes, that was the best offer.”

A few days after, the brothers and sisters found out that the property he sold was valued more than 100 million dollars. What would you do or say to Dickey if you were one of his brothers or sisters?

A few weeks later, we saw people occupying two other properties, next door to the one that Dickey sold.

Dickey was asked “What are those people doing in our properties?” He replied that he had transferred the two properties to a local and an international company. But no money was paid.

We asked him “Who are the people behind the companies?” He told us he does not know, and that he never met them.

Days passed, weeks and even months passed, and Dickey was still not saying anything about our properties. What would you as a brother or sister do?

Guyana, this is the exact scenario with our oil blocks. The government struck a deal with ExxonMobil for the Stabroek Block. Experts said we got robbed. They claimed that we left US$55B on the negotiation table and that it was THE WORST oil deal they had ever seen.

When questioned, the political elites agreed that it was a bad deal. They accepted that they made mistakes. But lo and behold, we were yet again told that two other oil blocks: Kaieteur and Canje, with similar values, were transferred to companies and no monies were paid for those blocks.

Now, the nation is asking the leaders to say who are the owners of the two oil blocks. But they are telling us they do not know or never met these owners.

Are they that stupid or ignorant? Or, like Dickey, are they as crooked as barbed wire?