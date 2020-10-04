Latest update October 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Man turns up at hospital with gunshot wound, arrested for Mackenzie home invasion

Oct 04, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – A suspect who was on September 24th arrested at the Linden Hospital Complex with a gunshot wound was remanded to prison on Friday for allegedly invading a home at Mackenzie, Linden, Region 10, and robbing its occupants.

Charged: Kelcie Murray

Virtually appearing before Magistrate Annette Singh was Kelcie Murray, 30, of Watooka Hill, Linden.
Murray was slapped a total of three charges which included two counts of robbery under arms and one count of being in possession of an unlicensed firearm with live ammunition
It is alleged that on September 24, 2020, Murray, along with another suspect, armed with a gun and a crowbar, entered the home of Dexter Lewis, a labourer and Derron James, 21, located at Fair Rust Extension, Mackenzie and robbed them of $114,000 in cash.
Murray pleaded not guilty to the charges and is expected to return to court on October 28, 2020.
Kaieteur News had reported that Lewis and James were robbed of cash and their cell phones by two late night visitors knocking on their door.
The men had told police that one of them had awoken out of his sleep to the sound of someone knocking on their door. He reportedly got up to investigate and ended up face to face with two bandits-one armed with a gun and the other with a crowbar.
The bandit with the gun held him at gunpoint while the other armed with a crowbar located the other occupant of the house.
They demanded cash and the occupants handed over $114,000 in cash. The bandits then proceeded to ransack their house and stole their cell phones as well.
Lewis and James were further harassed and taken outside by the bandits where they reportedly discharged a round in the air before they fled.
Hours later, Murray turned up at the hospital nursing a gunshot wound to the upper thigh. It was soon realized that he matched the description of one of the bandits and was subsequently placed under police guard at the hospital.
Investigators were able to locate the firearm used in the robbery, which Murray reportedly admitted ownership.
The suspect, however, refused to reveal the identity of his accomplice or admit his involvement in the robbery.
Based on evidence obtained, the Department of Public Prosecutor advised that Murray be charged for the crime.

