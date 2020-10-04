Exxon must install meter to record all toxins from flaring

Demands of environmental permit…

Kaieteur News – Even as it begins major development works for the Payara project in the Stabroek Block, ExxonMobil will be required to have a metering system in place that will record the volume of all toxins released from instances of flaring.

This requirement is clearly outlined in its Environmental Permit that was perused by Kaieteur News.

The rigid provisions state that ExxonMobil would be required to calibrate and maintain a flare metering system in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations and maintain a consolidated record of all flaring events, regardless of size and duration, including beginning times, end times, volume.

The permit for the Payara project also notes that there should be detailed reports on the quantity of specific pollutants emitted from flaring including but not limited to carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide (CO), methane and ethane, benzene, hydrogen sulphides (H2S), volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and sulphur oxides. Many of these toxins are well known as cancer-causing agents.

ExxonMobil is expected to upkeep this recording system for six years and have the records available on the Payara Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel for inspection for a period of two years.

Kaieteur News also understands that the permit holder, that is to say ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), will only be allowed to flare or burn gas during the start up or commissioning stage of its operations.

That period, according to the permit, shall not exceed two months. Except where unplanned and required for safety the permit states that EEPGL would have to apply to the Environmental Protection Agency within 48 hours for approval for flaring.

It was further noted that approval for flaring shall not be issued for a period exceeding two months. Should more time be needed, the EPA can only grant permission on a month by month basis after taking into account, a study of the circumstances and a detailed report for requiring same.

The foregoing demands would draw from the lessons learnt from the Liza Phase One operations which have seen the flaring of over 11 billion cubic feet of gas as a result of the malfunctioning gas compressor system for the Liza Destiny vessel.

This state of affairs started since December 2019 and continues to date.

Since assuming office, Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, had categorically stated that the People’s Progressive Party / Civic (PPP/C) Government would not allow flaring and has since made this known to ExxonMobil during its engagements.

Kaieteur News would have reported since January to now, on the deadly effects of flaring as well as its contribution to climate change, while citing several international studies to support same.