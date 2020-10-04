Latest update October 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

KNEWS

Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Oct 04, 2020 News

Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.

It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Outstanding CSEC students honoured by BCB/Adana Homes Tribute to Outstanding Students Award

Outstanding CSEC students honoured by BCB/Adana Homes Tribute to...

Oct 04, 2020

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) under the leadership of President Hilbert Foster continues to break new grounds even as most sports organisations remain inactive due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The BCB...
Read More
Guyana Committee of Services facilitates Athletics Training Camps in Berbice and Linden

Guyana Committee of Services facilitates...

Oct 04, 2020

“No racing until 2021” – GMR&SC boss

“No racing until 2021” – GMR&SC boss

Oct 03, 2020

Coomacka United FC welcome GFF for historic visit

Coomacka United FC welcome GFF for historic visit

Oct 02, 2020

“Not ruling out competition” – GRFU Boss

“Not ruling out competition” – GRFU Boss

Oct 01, 2020

Michael Benjamin reflects on the sport that shaped his life

Michael Benjamin reflects on the sport that...

Oct 01, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019