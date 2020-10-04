Latest update October 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Dr. Narine Singh is new Chief Medical Officer

Oct 04, 2020 News

– Dr. Shamdeo Persaud proceeds on pre-retirement leave

Kaieteur News –  The Ministry of Health has a new Chief Medical Officer.

Proceeded on pre-retirement leave: Dr.Shamdeo Persaud

New CMO, Dr. Narine Singh

According to officials, Dr. Narine Singh, a long-serving medical professional, has taken up the role effective October 1st.
He would be replacing Dr. Shamdeo Persaud who has proceeded on his pre-retirement leave.
Dr. Singh, who is part of the establishment, has served in number of key positions at the ministry, over the years, including the Director of Regional Health Services.
Sources explained that it was not possible for the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Karen Boyle, to be appointed as she is a contract worker, and in any case, has reached the age of 55.
An official said that the Ministry of Health has acknowledged the services rendered by Dr. Persaud who served the people of Guyana for over 30 years.
He attained the statutory age of retirement at 55 years. It is required at that age for Dr. Persaud to proceed on leave.
“Dr. Singh, who is the most senior medical doctor within the public service, has now acceded to perform the duties of CMO,” a senior officer disclosed.

 

 

