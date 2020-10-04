Dem boys hands consuming more alcohol dan de mouths

Dem boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – 2020 is a bad year. It went viral faster dan we thought it would.

De Coronavirus changed all our lives this year. Fuh one, people hardly getting de flu in Guyana because dem sanitize so much dat de flu don’t stand a chance.

Dem boys sanitizing too. Anything anyone touch, dem boys gat to sanitize.

Never in dem whole life, dem boys imagine dat dem hands would consume more alcohol than them mouth.

Dem boys know how de virus does give yuh cough, fever and problems breathing. But dem boys nah know how it also causing a shortage of toilet paper.

Dem boys did never believe dat de national motto would have been: “I would not come within six feet of you!”

But these days when dem boys see dem friends, dem staying six feet apart.

Dem boys know dat de government want more than a six-feet pole between them and de Opposition. And dem boys nah give dem wrong.

What de Opposition do to this country, dem boys feel dat dem lose de moral authority fuh be in de National Assembly.

Dat is why dem boys glad when dem pun de government side does turn and look at de Speaker. Dem boys wan encourage dem nat fuh even look in de direction of those who wanted to undermine democracy.

De Americans seh how is plenty visa get pull over de elections.

But dem nah talk is who or how much visas get pull. But dem boys so vex with what happen, dat dem write a letter to Pompeo asking he nah gun restore any of dem visas wha get pull.