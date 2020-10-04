CDC hands over National Oil Spill Contingency Plan to Prime Minister

Kaieteur News – After four years of being constantly amended as well as facing periods of languishing in a draft stage, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) finally handed over yesterday, the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan for Guyana to the Government at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Director General of the CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, noted that the work on the finished plan was months in the making and involved the input of many key stakeholders including the Maritime Administrative Department (MARAD), Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Department of Energy, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

Colonel Craig noted that with Guyana’s emerging oil and gas sector, the need was highlighted for an oil spill response mechanism that will protect Guyana’s land and sea resources should the need arise.

Receiving the plan on behalf of the Government of Guyana was Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, who noted that he was very pleased with such a strategy that will ably assist the Government’s programme of disaster preparedness in the sector.

He expressed gratitude to the CDC for the work done and singled out Anita Wilson-Layne for her coordination of the stakeholders and compilation of the comprehensive Plan.

He further assured Guyanese that with such a plan that commits the efforts of multi-sectoral agencies, the preparedness and response will be to the benefit of all.

Kaieteur News understands that the National Emergency Oil Spill Plan was crafted with inputs from the Guyana Marine Conservation Society, Guyana Wildlife Conservation and Management Commission, the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Shipping Association of Guyana, ExxonMobil, Tullow, Guyoil, Repsol, Shell, GAICO Construction and other stakeholders.