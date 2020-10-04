Latest update October 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

KNEWS

CDC hands over National Oil Spill Contingency Plan to Prime Minister

Oct 04, 2020 News

Kaieteur News –  After four years of being constantly amended as well as facing periods of languishing in a draft stage, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) finally handed over yesterday, the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan for Guyana to the Government at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister, Brigadier Mark Phillips (centre), Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig (right) and Project Manager, Civil Defence Commission, Ms. Anita Wilson, are pictured with copies of the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan.

Director General of the CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, noted that the work on the finished plan was months in the making and involved the input of many key stakeholders including the Maritime Administrative Department (MARAD), Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Department of Energy, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).
Colonel Craig noted that with Guyana’s emerging oil and gas sector, the need was highlighted for an oil spill response mechanism that will protect Guyana’s land and sea resources should the need arise.
Receiving the plan on behalf of the Government of Guyana was Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, who noted that he was very pleased with such a strategy that will ably assist the Government’s programme of disaster preparedness in the sector.
He expressed gratitude to the CDC for the work done and singled out Anita Wilson-Layne for her coordination of the stakeholders and compilation of the comprehensive Plan.
He further assured Guyanese that with such a plan that commits the efforts of multi-sectoral agencies, the preparedness and response will be to the benefit of all.
Kaieteur News understands that the National Emergency Oil Spill Plan was crafted with inputs from the Guyana Marine Conservation Society, Guyana Wildlife Conservation and Management Commission, the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Shipping Association of Guyana, ExxonMobil, Tullow, Guyoil, Repsol, Shell, GAICO Construction and other stakeholders.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Outstanding CSEC students honoured by BCB/Adana Homes Tribute to Outstanding Students Award

Outstanding CSEC students honoured by BCB/Adana Homes Tribute to...

Oct 04, 2020

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) under the leadership of President Hilbert Foster continues to break new grounds even as most sports organisations remain inactive due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The BCB...
Read More
Guyana Committee of Services facilitates Athletics Training Camps in Berbice and Linden

Guyana Committee of Services facilitates...

Oct 04, 2020

“No racing until 2021” – GMR&SC boss

“No racing until 2021” – GMR&SC boss

Oct 03, 2020

Coomacka United FC welcome GFF for historic visit

Coomacka United FC welcome GFF for historic visit

Oct 02, 2020

“Not ruling out competition” – GRFU Boss

“Not ruling out competition” – GRFU Boss

Oct 01, 2020

Michael Benjamin reflects on the sport that shaped his life

Michael Benjamin reflects on the sport that...

Oct 01, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019