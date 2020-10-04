CDC hands over National Oil Spill Contingency Plan to Prime Minister

Latest update October 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 04, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – After four years of being constantly amended as well as facing periods of languishing in a draft stage, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) finally handed over yesterday, the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan for Guyana to the Government at the Office of the Prime Minister.
Director General of the CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, noted that the work on the finished plan was months in the making and involved the input of many key stakeholders including the Maritime Administrative Department (MARAD), Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Department of Energy, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).
Colonel Craig noted that with Guyana’s emerging oil and gas sector, the need was highlighted for an oil spill response mechanism that will protect Guyana’s land and sea resources should the need arise.
Receiving the plan on behalf of the Government of Guyana was Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, who noted that he was very pleased with such a strategy that will ably assist the Government’s programme of disaster preparedness in the sector.
He expressed gratitude to the CDC for the work done and singled out Anita Wilson-Layne for her coordination of the stakeholders and compilation of the comprehensive Plan.
He further assured Guyanese that with such a plan that commits the efforts of multi-sectoral agencies, the preparedness and response will be to the benefit of all.
Kaieteur News understands that the National Emergency Oil Spill Plan was crafted with inputs from the Guyana Marine Conservation Society, Guyana Wildlife Conservation and Management Commission, the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Shipping Association of Guyana, ExxonMobil, Tullow, Guyoil, Repsol, Shell, GAICO Construction and other stakeholders.
Oct 04, 2020The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) under the leadership of President Hilbert Foster continues to break new grounds even as most sports organisations remain inactive due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The BCB...
Oct 04, 2020
Oct 03, 2020
Oct 02, 2020
Oct 01, 2020
Oct 01, 2020
I rejected several analytical pieces of Guyana’s politics during the five-month election impasse because I think they were... more
Kaieteur News – The nurses’ protests – which involve being off the job during working hours and sick-outs – are... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Of all the fanciful reasons imputed to the decision of the government to make Barbados a Republic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]