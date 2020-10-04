Carpenter dies after slamming into cop’s motorcycle

Kaieteur News – “I’ll be back soon”… were the last words heard by the mother of a young carpenter, hours before he died on Thursday, following a collision with his motorcycle number plate, CF 2481, and that of a cop.

According to police reports, the late Joshua Persaud, 22, of 73 Strathspey, East Coast Demerara (ECD), met with the fatal accident sometime around 18:10hrs along the Friendship Railway Embankment.

Persaud’s mother said that he had left home that afternoon to meet up with friends in a nearby village. His last words to her and his fiancé were: “I am going for a ride I’ll be back soon.”

Persaud never made it back home that evening.

It was while returning from his trip that the young carpenter reportedly crashed into the rear end of another motorcycle, CJ 3521, belonging to a female police constable of Buxton.

Investigators said that the woman was heading east along the northern side of the railway embankment.

She felt a sudden impact from behind, they reported, just as she had stopped to turn south onto the Friendship Access Road.

The constable reportedly fell onto the roadway but soon got up and saw Persaud’s red motorcycle along with another, black in colour bearing number plate, CG 9899, lying on the roadway as well.

Not far away lay Persaud bleeding and motionless while another man believed to be the owner of the black motorcycle was seen running away.

Persons who were passing, picked up the carpenter and placed him in a vehicle which transported him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment.

Persaud’s mother said that around 19:00hrs, she received a phone call informing her that her son has minutes ago met with a serious accident and is currently a patient at GPHC.

Shocked, the woman along with other family members rushed down to Georgetown.

She recalled, as she broke down into tears, watching her son lying unconscious on the hospital bed, attached to life support machine.

At around 19:30hrs, Persaud eventually succumbed to the severe head injuries he had sustained from the accident.

News of his tragic death shook family members who expressed their grief and disbelief via social media platforms.

His male cousin posted of the fond memories he shared growing up with Persaud.

Persaud’s mom also remembered that he had only bought his motorcycle three months ago.

Apart from his parents, siblings, cousins, the young carpenter is survived by his one-year-old daughter and his fiancé.