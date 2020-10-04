Another Region 4 death as Guyana surpasses 3,000 COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – Guyana has surpassed 3,000 COVID-19 cases with another 37 persons testing positive, according to the latest figures.

Guyana now has a total of 3,005 confirmed cases and an additional death that was announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

However, the death was not reflected in the daily dashboard update.

The deceased is a 74-year-old woman from Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four), who succumbed while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

She died around 2pm yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 deaths is now 86.

According to the Ministry’s daily dashboard update, there are currently 18 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 144 persons are in institutional isolation, 851 persons are in approved home isolation, and 64 persons in institutional quarantine.

Further, it was stated that 1,907 persons have recovered.

The dashboard’s regional distribution of cases shows Region One with 458 confirmed cases; Region Two- 37 cases; Region Three-229 cases; Region Four-1,396 cases; Region Five-18 cases; Region Six-46 cases; Region Seven-288 cases; Region Eight-79 cases; Region Nine-355 cases and Region Ten-99 cases.

To date, 14,613 persons have been tested for COVID-19, of this number 11,608 tested negative.