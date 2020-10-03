Latest update October 3rd, 2020 12:02 AM

The silence suggests that APNU+AFC and PPP drank the same Kool-Aid

Oct 03, 2020 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,

KN’s front page comment nailed it on October 1 with, “Why is the APNU + AFC silent on the carting off of our oil blocks?” The avid reader would quickly recall that since the 2nd of August, not a word of praise nor condemnation had emanated from APNU or AFC on the PPP’s handling of oil and gas or the “give away” of the lucrative oil blocks adjacent to the proven oil-rich Stabroek Block. In the Coalition’s tenure, there was a big hallaboo when it was discovered that President Ramotar, with perceived knowledge that oil was struck in commercial quantity in the Stabroek Block, had signed away two blocks (Kaieteur and Canje) adjacent to the Stabroek Block days before the 2015 general elections to relatively unknown players in the oil industry – players with neither capital or experience in deep sea extraction. The Coalition’s big dog SARA – vowing to get these assets back for the state – was unleashed.
Then there was silence! Later, it was disclosed that one of the dog handler’s officials had invested in oil blocks rather than attempt to recover them for the state.
Presently! We can safely conclude that two teams of archeologist (APNU+AFC and PPP) remain reluctant to unearth the real owners of these two lucrative oil blocks for public scrutiny. These two groups have knowledge of the records and for some sinister reason, they have both chosen to keep the facts archived away from the prying eyes of the public, whilst hypocritically calling for transparency in governance.
The author of the front-page comment asked the big question, “Why are APNU and AFC at one with the PPP/C in saying nothing about the plundering of our oil and the disappearance of oil blocks into unknown private hands?” Could it be that major personnel on both sides of the political divide are part owners or stand to benefit from the “carting off of the Kaieteur and Canje Blocks? This kind of unison in silence and non-pointing of fingers between these two political adversaries, known to be up at each other’s throats on matters of much lesser significance is difficult to understand and raises more questions than answers.
The public would recall that the PPP as opposition has never been vociferous in condemnation of the lopsided contract signed by APNU+AFC. In the hey days of controversial contract, opposition leader BJ was invited and spoke to by Exxon’s top officials, when asked by the media what Exxon had told him, he had told them that they must ask Trotman what Exxon told Trotman first. As the roles of APNU+AFC and PPP changed and their silence on oil and gas continues, one has to wonder if they both drank the same kool-aid from Exxon.

Yours respectfully,
Rudolph Singh

New 2019