Supporters cannot be taken for granted as in elections past

Now that we have won the 2020 Elections, it is imperative that our PPP leaders perform serious retrospection of behaviours and performance in previous PPP administrations. There are claims, perceived or real, of arrogance and rudeness, among other reprehensible behaviours such as nepotism and cronyism, from ministers, high government officials, and senior party officials. The voters have given the PPP a second chance to prove itself worthy of governing the land; therefore, this must be considered with utmost urgency. PPP supporters cannot be taken for granted as in elections past. Voters cannot be ignored and disrespected and then be expected to provide unwavering support at voting time. Times have changed, supporters are more assertive, and very serious options exist for voters today.

The PNC misbehaved badly from independence to 1992 when they were booted out. They claimed to have changed their ways and was given a second chance in 2015. They took their supporters for granted and again misbehaved badly. They felt the wrath of the voters at the polls in 2020. They may never be given a chance to govern Guyana again. And they should not. Not unless the PPP fails to recognize and correct its own real, and perceived weaknesses. The PPP got into government in 1992 after many decades out in the wilderness. They should have never allowed themselves to be perceived in such a negative and damning way upon attaining office. Their supporters in Guyana, and in the diaspora stuck with them and supported them energetically. The Carter Center and other organizations supported them in the hopes of preserving democracy. For reasons, I am sure known to them, they felt the wrath of voters in 2011, thus stunned into a minority government. Soon after a most serious defeat, they seem to have ignored the signs of disillusionment and apparently became filled with overconfidence. Again, in a more vociferous way, PPP supporters voiced their displeasure and threw them out in 2015.

The PPP was given a second chance in 2020, just as the PNC was in 2015, by their supporters and some disillusioned crossovers with the backing of the ABCE countries.

The PPP must now set high standards for their office holders with a written list of principles and/or rules to guide conduct and behaviours and they must not hesitate to enforce the rules. Should the PPP behaviours in the next five years show any semblance of corruption, perceived or not, as they were in 2011 and 2015, that might very well signal their demise. The ABCE countries are a powerful force and you would want them on your side thus their Ambassadors must be treated with respect and grievances or issues addressed in private rather than in social settings and public places.

Good luck to the new government.

Chandra K. Singh