Sickness is nah thing fuh joke about

Oct 03, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Sickness is nah thing fuh mek joke about. But dem boys bin remember dat was de same Donald Trump who bin talk how de coronavirus was going to disappear one day like a miracle. He bin seh also dat when de weather get warmer, de virus would ah disappear. De opposite happen.
He bin talk about bleach and all manner of crazy things. De man bin announce a major breakthrough with the use of hydroxychloroquine. He even seh how he does drink it. He bin talk how 99% of the cases are harmless. He nah talking suh now.
He bin blame China, and at one time, even Mexico fuh spreading de virus. Dem boys wan know who he blaming now?
Brother Bob bin talk how de biggest man was once a baby. Today, de most powerful man in de world, is infected with an organism wah de eye can’t see.
Trump son come out and ask de people of America fuh pray fuh he father. Dis is de same father wah bin downplay de same virus.
But Dem boys admire how some people react to de news dat de President of de United States gat de virus. Barack Obama come out and seh dat regardless of wah, de man is de President and he wish him and all dem other COVID-19 patients a speedy recovery.
Trump challenger, Joe Biden, react like a real gentleman. Dem two bin go at each other during the debate. But Biden yesterday pulled all he campaign ads criticizing Trump. He wished de President well.
And even though dem boys too bin vex with Trump fuh how he bin downplay de virus, dem boys want wish him well too.

