Longer operating hours for GT/Vreed-en-Hoop water taxis from Monday

Kaieteur News – The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) yesterday announced that with effect from Monday, October 5, 2020, the hours of operation of the water taxis on the Georgetown-Vreed-en-Hoop service, will be from 06:00 hours (6 AM) to 20:00 hours (8 PM). “Access unto the stellings on both sides will be from 06:00 hours and close at 20:00 hours. However, they will remain open shortly thereafter to allow all commuters to exit,” a MARAD release noted.

MARAD reminded passengers and boat operators that social distancing is still in effect on the stellings and water taxis.

“This is being enforced by the Department’s monitors particularly during the peak hours,” MARAD stated.