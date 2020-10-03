Judiciary assures precautions in place for restart of jury trials

Kaieteur News – The Judiciary of Guyana has assured that it has consulted and taken the necessary precautions to protect stakeholders who are using the courts’ systems. According to the Supreme Court in a release yesterday, it is in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the COVID-19 Task Force to work assiduously to facilitate the safe resumption of jury trials for the October Session of the Demerara Assizes.

“This partnership,” the release stated, “which started since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has seen discussions on health and safety protocols for the Courts, its staff, attorneys-at-law, jurors and all court users. To this end, there has been the assignment of Community Health Officers to the Judiciary to do temperature screening and related health care associated with the prevention) and spread of the coronavirus.”

It was explained that these community health workers are stationed at the entrances to many courts, particularly in Regions 3, 4, 6, and 10.

“It has also yielded medical advice,” the release noted, “information visits and care and the provision of supplies to court staff and users over the past six months.”

It was revealed that during the month of September 2020, officials from the Ministry of Health and the National COVID-19 Task Force met with the Chief Justice (ag), Roxane George; Justice Brassington Reynolds; Justice Nareshwar Harnanan and Sueanna Lovell, Registrar of the Supreme Court.

“The high-level team comprised Col Nazrul Hussain, Head of the COVID-19 Task Force; Dr. Karen Boyle, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Colin James, Head of the Emergency Response Unit. Discussions were had with the team and inspection was done of the existing facilities for criminal trials with the jury. The layout of the courts along with the installation of plexi-glass, transparent screens around fixtures and furniture and proposed physical distancing of the judge, court staff, prosecuting and defence counsel, and jurors in the courtrooms have been approved.”

There were also discussions pertaining to sanitation protocols:

“The Ministry facilitated the visit of another team of officials and sanitisation of all the courts and court offices at the High Court was done on October 1, 2020. The resumption of jury trials guidelines were shared with the team and have been considered to be acceptable and on par with international best practices.”

According to the Supreme Court, together with the Ministry of Health, it is assuring court users that all necessary public health arrangements for the safe conduct of criminal trials are in place.

“The Supreme Court,” the release noted, “will continue this invaluable collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the National Task Force to ensure that all courts throughout the length and breadth of Guyana are safe for all.”