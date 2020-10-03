GPL meter reader fired, charged after sting operation

Kaieteur News – A meter reader for the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) is in deep trouble after reportedly demanding a bribe and then getting caught in a sting operation. GPL, in a statement yesterday, said that the incident regrettably involved one of its field staff and his accomplice who have been accused of defrauding a customer.

As was previously reported, sometime between 17th September and 19th September 2020, it was alleged that Mr. Gairy Major, who was attached to the Meter Reading Department of the GPL Inc. and an accomplice approached a customer in Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara where they defrauded the customer of an undisclosed sum of money.”

The customer made a report to the police and also made a complaint to one of the GPL Inc. offices. According to GPL, it alerted the police and it was decided that a sting operation would be launched: “Following this investigation, the two men were arrested and charges were filed by the Guyana Police Force against Mr. Major and his accomplice for obtaining by false pretence, demanding money and impersonation and giving false information to the Police and (they) are awaiting a court hearing.”

GPL said that it has since terminated Major’s contract with immediate effect as “the

company has zero tolerance policy for such actions.” The company also warned that monetary transactions are prohibited in the fields.

“All monetary transactions for our company must be done only at our commercial offices for which a receipt will be issued. Under no circumstance(s) should a GPL Inc. employee request payment for services rendered at their homes or businesses or to avoid any penalty from our company,” the release stated.

The state-owned company made it clear that if any GPL Inc. employee requests/demands payment from a customer for a service while conducting field work, customers are advised to reject such requests and report the matter with any supporting information to its Call Centre at 226-2600.

“GPL employees are required,” the company noted, “to wear identification badges when executing field work. Additionally, our staff will be outfitted in official company uniforms or shirts/jerseys bearing the company’s logo. Customers reserve the right to refuse entry to their premises if a staff is not attired as described above.”

GPL also noted that its primary access to customers’ premises legally ends at the point of the Metering Instrument (Meter and Meter Enclosure) and at no time should anyone demand access into homes or businesses.

“However, if a situation presents itself where entering a customer’s home/business becomes necessary, the standard operating procedure stipulates that the customer should be informed prior to the visit to allow for customers’ approval. Additionally, if a customer is still uncomfortable with the request, that customer is encouraged to call for verification.”

It was also advised that if a customer wishes to verify the presence of a field agent within their community, they can contact the Call Centre on 226-2600, Public Relations Unit on 225-1471 or Facebook via www.facebook.com/GPLIncorporated.