Government deploys 500 GDF ranks to assist police in enforcing COVID-19 measures

Kaieteur News – The government will be deploying approximately 500 Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranks to assist Guyana Police Force (GPF) officers and several civil society groups in ensuring that all members of the public adhere to the COVID-19 regulations.

This was disclosed by the Guyana Defence Force Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess at a press conference held by Prime Minister Mark Phillips, and the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) on Thursday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Bess stated that they will be working assiduously to interface with citizens while utilizing a “thought cogent approach”. This approach will ensure that citizens wear their masks at all times once in public, in a proper manner, follow all given social distancing guidelines, and adhere to the curfew as mandated by the Official COVID-19 Gazette Order.

The disclosure came as the extension of the curfew was defended by the Prime Minister who said that the relaxation of the COVID-19 measures only serves to lessen the pressure on Guyana’s economy. He explained that the previous curfew was hampering economic activity to an extent, like persons selling at the market, who would usually need to be up early and off the streets by a certain time. He maintained that the extension provides a more flexible way for persons to conduct their business with extended hours.

It was previously stated that the previous curfew saw heavy amounts of congestion in the town area, as persons would be rushing to conduct business, especially during the lunch hour.

Despite the extension, Prime Minister warned that the new curfew does not cater to partying and other forms of socializing. He said, “We have not reduced or relaxed the measures for anyone to go out there and party and socialize… we did it so that people could conduct their activities, whether it be work, their place of business or farming, and get home to their families, and get up early in the morning to start their activities again.”

Also announced at the press conference was the government’s firm stance against businesses going against the COVID-19 measures. Prime Minister Phillips said that a first warning will be given to business owners who fail to comply and upon the second warning their businesses will be shut down.

All of these efforts fall under a national operation launched to fight COVID-19. The initiative founded by NCTF named COVI-CURB was announced by the Prime Minister which aims to ensure national compliance with the Gazetted COVID-19 measures.