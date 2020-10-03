Ex-lover stabs horse cart operator in scrotum after alleged rape

Latest update October 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 03, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A horse cart operator was allegedly stabbed in his scrotum by his ex-lover after he allegedly raped her. The man was yesterday slapped with a rape charge and was released on $100,000, bail. The defendant, Christopher Howes, 54, of 4675 Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown, was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
The matter was heard in-camera, and members of the media and the public were not allowed in the courtroom. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on April 5, 2020, at Rasville Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown, he engaged in sexual penetration with a woman without her consent. Howes is being represented by attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva.
According to information, Howes and the virtual complainant were once in a relationship. On the day in question, the virtual complainant visited the defendant’s home and while there, he allegedly raped her. Kaieteur News understands that after the incident, the woman allegedly armed herself with a knife and stabbed him to his scrotum.
The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. Howes was subsequently arrested, charged and put the court. The Chief Magistrate granted the defendant bail in the sum of $200,000, but later reduced it to $100,000, after the defendant’s attorney made an application for a reduction.
The condition of the bail is that defendant stays 100 feet away from the virtual complainant and report to the Ruimveldt Police Station fortnightly until completion of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI). The matter was then adjourned to October 16, 2020, and transferred to Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
