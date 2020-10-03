Latest update October 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

KNEWS

Contractor donates motorcycles to Guyana Police Force

Oct 03, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – Through its ongoing strategy of strengthening partnership, the Guyana Police Force yesterday said it has received two Honda motorcycles from Gaico Construction Inc. Office Manager, Champa Maraj, handed over the motorcycles on behalf of the General Manager, Komal Singh. The intention of the donation is to aid the GPF in its fight against crime, the police said. Commissioner of Police (ag), Nigel Hoppie, DSM received the donation on behalf of the GPF.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

“No racing until 2021” – GMR&SC boss

“No racing until 2021” – GMR&SC boss

Oct 03, 2020

The head of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC); Rameez Mohamed, in an invited comment informed Kaieteur Sport that there will be no official event by the club for the remainder of...
Read More
Coomacka United FC welcome GFF for historic visit

Coomacka United FC welcome GFF for historic visit

Oct 02, 2020

“Not ruling out competition” – GRFU Boss

“Not ruling out competition” – GRFU Boss

Oct 01, 2020

Michael Benjamin reflects on the sport that shaped his life

Michael Benjamin reflects on the sport that...

Oct 01, 2020

BCB seeks government input into the development of practice facilities in Berbice

BCB seeks government input into the development...

Oct 01, 2020

Forde believes task is not insurmountable; Máximo says it’s achievable with good preparation

Forde believes task is not insurmountable;...

Sep 30, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019