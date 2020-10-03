Contractor donates motorcycles to Guyana Police Force

Kaieteur News – Through its ongoing strategy of strengthening partnership, the Guyana Police Force yesterday said it has received two Honda motorcycles from Gaico Construction Inc. Office Manager, Champa Maraj, handed over the motorcycles on behalf of the General Manager, Komal Singh. The intention of the donation is to aid the GPF in its fight against crime, the police said. Commissioner of Police (ag), Nigel Hoppie, DSM received the donation on behalf of the GPF.