39 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Oct 03, 2020 News

Kaieteur News –  Yesterday, 39 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, taking the total number of recorded cases to 2,968.
Information published in the Ministry of Health’s daily COVID-19 dashboard shows that 15 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital. Further, it states that 165 persons are in institutional isolation, 927 persons are in approved home isolation and 281 persons are in institutional quarantine. There have also been 1,776 recoveries recorded to date.
Of all of the confirmed cases; 1,581 are male and 1,387 female, according to the Ministry dashboard.
The regional distribution of confirmed cases shows Region One with 44 cases, Region Two- 36 cases, Region Three- 226 cases, Region Four- 1,377 cases, Region Five- 18 cases, Region Six- 44 cases, Region Seven-288 cases, Region Eight-78 cases, Region Nine-355 cases, and Region Ten- 97 cases.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 14,520, with 11,552 persons bearing negative test results. The COVID-19 death toll remains at 85.

