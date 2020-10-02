Kaieteur News – Payara was a masquerade from the beginning. It was an elaborate dog and pony show.
Now that the licence is approved, all the government’s yapping and howling can cease.
The government has deceived the public by its submission to the will of ExxonMobil. What it promised the people, it did not deliver.
The PPP/C started out on the wrong foot with Payara. It picked the wrong persons to review the contract. The review of the Payara Field Development Plan has not been made public, yet the government has been hasty in inking the deal. It did not see it fit to even consult with the Guyanese people.
The PPP/C is already in overdrive trying to sell us false dreams about the trillions of dollars which we will earn as a result of this deal. They are, however, silent about the US$9B price tag which has to be paid by the people for this plan, and about their abysmal failure to negotiate any substantial improvement in benefits.
Payara was a lost opportunity. The PPP/C squandered the chance of righting past wrongs and rebalancing the oil agreements in the country’s favour.
Instead of the Treasury benefitting from a bonanza, all the people got were empty words.
Payara is a bitter pill for Guyanese. Their hopes have once again been dashed at the hands of their political leaders. It is time for the Guyanese people to let their leaders know how they feel about this grand betrayal.
The PPP/C’s Grand Payara Betrayal
Oct 02, 2020 Front Page Comment, News
