Latest update October 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

KNEWS

The PPP/C’s Grand Payara Betrayal

Oct 02, 2020 Front Page Comment, News

Kaieteur News – Payara was a masquerade from the beginning. It was an elaborate dog and pony show.
Now that the licence is approved, all the government’s yapping and howling can cease.
The government has deceived the public by its submission to the will of ExxonMobil. What it promised the people, it did not deliver.
The PPP/C started out on the wrong foot with Payara. It picked the wrong persons to review the contract. The review of the Payara Field Development Plan has not been made public, yet the government has been hasty in inking the deal. It did not see it fit to even consult with the Guyanese people.
The PPP/C is already in overdrive trying to sell us false dreams about the trillions of dollars which we will earn as a result of this deal. They are, however, silent about the US$9B price tag which has to be paid by the people for this plan, and about their abysmal failure to negotiate any substantial improvement in benefits.
Payara was a lost opportunity. The PPP/C squandered the chance of righting past wrongs and rebalancing the oil agreements in the country’s favour.
Instead of the Treasury benefitting from a bonanza, all the people got were empty words.
Payara is a bitter pill for Guyanese. Their hopes have once again been dashed at the hands of their political leaders. It is time for the Guyanese people to let their leaders know how they feel about this grand betrayal.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Coomacka United FC welcome GFF for historic visit

Coomacka United FC welcome GFF for historic visit

Oct 02, 2020

– Federation pledge to advance the game holisticallyz In observance of Amerindian Heritage Month 2020, President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, on Sunday last paid a...
Read More
“Not ruling out competition” – GRFU Boss

“Not ruling out competition” – GRFU Boss

Oct 01, 2020

Michael Benjamin reflects on the sport that shaped his life

Michael Benjamin reflects on the sport that...

Oct 01, 2020

BCB seeks government input into the development of practice facilities in Berbice

BCB seeks government input into the development...

Oct 01, 2020

Forde believes task is not insurmountable; Máximo says it’s achievable with good preparation

Forde believes task is not insurmountable;...

Sep 30, 2020

RHTYSC hosts Annual NAMILCO/Mike’s Pharmacy Tribute to Law Enforcement Officers programme

RHTYSC hosts Annual NAMILCO/Mike’s Pharmacy...

Sep 30, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019